Posted On February 11, 2022

BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Friday asked BJP government to immediately act against a case in Unnao, where a body of a Dalit girl has been found in a plot owned by a Samajwadi Party leader.

“Recovery of a buried body of a Dalit girl from the property of an SP leader in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting SP leader’s hand in abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim’s family,” she tweeted.

According to local reports, the girl, who had been missing for the last two months, was found in buried in a septic tank located at a vacant plot near the Ashram of late former minister Fateh Bahadur Singh in Kabba Kheda area in Unnao district on Thursday.

A report in Times of India stated that the girl’s family had accused former SP minister’s son Rajol Singh of kidnapping and murdering the girl in their complaint.

“On the basis of the inputs provided by the accused, the police carried out an excavation in the septic tank at the vacant plot near the Ashram and recovered the dead body of the girl,” said the police, adding that accused Rajol has been arrested and sent to jail.

Earlier, on January 24, the girl’s mother had attempted a self-immolation bid in front of the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s vehicle in Lucknow. During questioning she had alleged that Rajol had kidnapped her daughter about 50 days ago.

The TOI report quoted additional superintendent of police Unnao, Shashi Shekhar Singh as saying that on February 4, the police interrogated Rajol on PCR remand for nearly eight hours, the investigators then came to know about his companion Suraj, a resident of Nava village of Hardoi police station Mubarakpur with whom, he (Rajol) had carried out the killing.

He added, “On the day of the incident, Rajol had called the girl to the Ashram. There, along with his companions, he strangled her to death. Thereafter, they wrapped the body in a blanket and buried it in the septic tank.” The ASP was further quoted as saying that many sections including murder will be increased in the case. “The body has now been shifted to the mortuary and a post-mortem report is awaited. Those responsible for the girl’s death will be punished severely,” the ASP said.

Courtesy : News18