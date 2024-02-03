Posted On February 3, 2024

The Delhi Police positioned themselves like a wall between the two sides, and their chanting, “Jai Shri Ram vs. Jai Bhim,” filled the air. An increasing demonstration in a Delhi corner has mainly gone unreported as the country rallied for the dedication of the Ram Temple. It was day 148 in the battle between the principal of Daulat Ram College and a former Dalit teacher’s protest against alleged casteism at DU.

By Kumkum Khare

Ritu Singh, a Dalit teacher is fighting a war that suddenly seems larger than herself. She is holding the Constitution and carrying the spirit of Ambedkar, Phule, and Savitri Bai with her. Ritu Singh claims the university terminated her job in 2020 because she is a Dalit.

RESPONSE TO THE DALIT TEACHER’S PROTEST AGAINST CASTEISM

Many people have responded favorably to Ritu Singh’s protest. These people include Congressman Srinivas, former Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, former MP Udit Raj, BSP MP Girish Chandra, farmers from Punjab, students at DU, a manual laborer from Delhi slum, and small children escorted by their parents.

UNJUST TERMINATION OF AD-HOC TEACHERS AT DELHI UNIVERSITY

Dr. Ritu Singh is the Eklavya of today. During the Jantar Mantar protest two years ago, Mehmood Pracha, Singh’s counsel in the Delhi High Court, remarked, “Like Eklavya, her thumb is being cut off.”

POLICE ACTION IN RESPONSE TO PROTEST

The blue flags were taken down, and we were lathi-charged. Why are we receiving this treatment? Why is there exploitation taking place? The strongest forces in a democracy are the Janta (people) and the sadak (streets).

MOTILAL NEHRU COLLEGE TEACHERS PROTEST AD-HOC DISPLACEMENT

The public has the most voice, Singh remarked, alluding to the Delhi police action on January 10 when they attempted to put an end to the demonstration. Section 144 has been enforced, according to a banner the police placed up. Supporters of Singh, assert that when hundreds of people attended an ABVP rally on January 22 to celebrate Ayodhya, no such order was made.

