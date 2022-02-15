While the elderly woman’s family alleged sexual assault, the police said that only a complaint of theft was lodged and a case was registered ‘promptly’ on its basis.

NEW DELHI: An 87-year-old bed-ridden woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man, who broke into her house, attacked her and fled with her mobile phone, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when her daughter, 65, had gone out to meet a friend, police

Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those pertaining to sexual assault and theft.

The elderly woman’s family members have alleged that police delayed action and did not take their complaint, a charge denied by officials, who said FIR was registered based on the complaint received.

Tagging the Delhi Police, a close friend of the family tweeted, “My friend’s 87-year-old bedridden grandmother was raped in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar yesterday. She has injuries too. The @DelhiPolice has not been cooperative and is refusing to file an FIR.”

Police said on Sunday night, only a complaint of theft was lodged and a case was registered ‘promptly’ on its basis at the Tilak Nagar station.

On Monday, the complainant alleged that she was also sexually assaulted, and IPC sections pertaining to it have been added to the case, they said.

The Delhi Police tweeted: “On Sunday, a written complaint of theft of mobile phone from a house in Tilak Nagar was received from the daughter of a senior citizen, after which FIR under relevant sections was promptly registered.”

“Today, sexual assault has been further alleged by the complainant. Victim being provided counselling and all necessary assistance,” it said.

Police said according to the family, the man broke into the house and when he was spotted by the elderly woman and questioned, he said he worked for a gas agency and was called for at the house for work.

A friend of the elderly woman’s grandson tweeted on Monday that the police were discouraging the family members to report the rape. “According to the family, the police manipulated them. Told them that if they file a case of rape, “badnami hogi”. They were told they might face further harassment. This is part of the written complaint that the family has submitted to the police,” the friend tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, he said, “My friend’s 87 year old bed ridden grandmother was raped in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar yesterday. She has injuries too. The Delhi Police has not been cooperative and is refusing to file an FIR.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Prashant Gautam said the allegations of delay in registration of FIR and officers not cooperating with the victim’s family were baseless. “In their second complaint, the family has accepted that in the first report, they did not mention the assault. Section of sexual assault were added later as soon as the family approached the police,” he said.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police. She said two counsellors from the women’s panel reached the spot when they got to know about the incident, and met the victims and police officers. “She has alleged that she was raped by an unknown person while she was alone at home,” said Maliwal.