Bhagat Singh’s first letter

Lahore, 22nd July, 1918

Dear Babaji,

Hi.

The request is that your letter has been received. I was glad to read it. The point of the test is that I didn’t write earlier because we weren’t told. Now we have been told the result of English and Sanskrit. I am close to them. I have 110 numbers out of 150 in Sanskrit. English has 68 marks out of 150. Whoever takes 50 out of 150, he passes. I have passed well with 68 marks. Don’t worry about anything. The rest is not mentioned. Holidays, August 8 will be the first holiday. When will you come, write.

your’s sincerely

Bhagat Singh

(The first letter he wrote to his grandfather in class 6th.)

My life is in the name of freedom…

year 1923

Dear Father,

Hi.

My life has been done in the name of the highest purpose i.e. Azadi-e-Hind. That’s why there is no desire for comfort and aspirations in my life. You will remember that when I was young, Bapuji had announced during my Yagyopaveet that I should be donated for the work of the country. So I am fulfilling the promise of that time.

I hope you will forgive me.

your subordinate

Bhagat Singh

A hard letter to the father…

October 4, 1930

Dear Father,

I am surprised to learn that you have sent an application to the Special Tribunal for my defence. The news was so painful that I could not bear it in silence. This news has created turmoil by disturbing my inner peace. I can’t understand what kind of application you can make in the current situation and on this matter?

As your son, I fully respect your feelings and wishes, but in spite of this I understand that you had no right to make such applications without consulting me. You know that in the political arena my views are very different from yours. I have always worked freely regardless of your consent or disagreement.

I am sure you will remember that from the very beginning you have been trying to convince me that I should fight my case seriously and present my defense properly, but you also know that I will always oppose it. I’ve been doing I have never expressed any desire to defend myself, nor have I ever seriously looked into it.

You know that we are fighting the case according to a certain policy. My every move must be in accordance with this policy, my principles and our program. Today the situation is totally different. But even if the situation had been different, I would have been the last person to defend. There was only one view before me in this whole trial and that is that we should behave in complete disregard of this despite the serious allegations that have been made against us. My view has been that all political workers should show disregard in such situations and they should also tolerate the harshest punishment given to them with a laugh. Our planning throughout this trial has followed this principle. It is not my job to decide whether we were successful in doing so or not. We are doing our work by giving up our selfishness.

In the statement given by the Viceroy while issuing the Lahore Conspiracy Case Ordinance, he had said that the perpetrators of the conspiracy were trying to destroy the peace and order. The situation that arose out of this gave us this opportunity to present this matter to the public to see for ourselves whether we are trying to destroy peace and order and law or our opponents? There can be differences of opinion on this. Perhaps you are also one of those who differ on this point. But that does not mean that you should take such steps on my behalf without consulting me. My life is not as precious as you think. At least for me, this life is not worth enough to save it by sacrificing principles. Apart from me, there are other companions whose cases are as serious as mine. We have adopted a joint plan and we will stick to this plan till the last minute. We don’t care what price we have to pay personally for this.

Father, I am feeling very sad. I am afraid that in blaming you or, moreover, condemning your actions, I may cross the boundaries of civilization and my words may not become too harsh. But I will definitely say my point clearly. If someone else treated me like this, I would consider it nothing less than a traitor, but all I can say about you is that it is a weakness.

It was a time when we were all getting tested. I want to say that you have failed this test. I know you are as patriotic as any other person can be. I know that you have dedicated your whole life for the freedom of India, but at this critical juncture you showed such weakness, I cannot understand that.

In conclusion, I want to tell you, your friends and those interested in my case that I dislike your move. I am not in favor of presenting any defense in the court even today. I would not have offered any explanation even if the court had allowed the application made by some of our colleagues for clarification etc.

The applications I had given to the Tribunal during the days of hunger strike and the interview I gave in those days have been misinterpreted and published in the newspapers that I wish to offer an explanation. However, I have always been opposed to offering an explanation. Even today I have the same belief as it was at that time. My comrades in Bostel Prison must have taken this as a betrayal and a betrayal on my part. I will not even get a chance to explain my position to him.

I want the public to know the truth about the confusion that has arisen in this regard. Therefore I request you to publish this letter as soon as possible.

your’s sincerely

Bhagat Singh

(Credits: ‘Documents of Bhagat Singh and his companions’, Rajkamal Publications)

लाहौर, 22 जुलाई, 1918

पूज्य बाबाजी,

नमस्ते।

अर्ज यह है कि आपका खत मिला। पढ़कर दिल खुश हुआ। इम्तिहान की बात यह है कि मैंने पहले इसलिए नहीं लिखा था क्योंकि हमें बताया नहीं गया था। अब हमें अंग्रेजी और संस्कृत का नतीजा बताया गया है। उनमें मैं पास हूं। संस्कृत में मेरे 150 नंबरों में से 110 नंबर हैं। अंग्रेजी में 150 में से 68 नंबर हैं। 150 में से जो 50 नंबर ले जाए, वह पास होता है। 68 नंबरों को लेकर मैं अच्छी तरह पास हो गया हूं। किसी किस्म की चिंता न करना। बाकी नहीं बताया गया है। छुट्टियां, 8 अगस्त को पहली छुट्टी होगी। आप कब आएंगे, लिखना।

आपका आज्ञाकारी

भगत सिंह

( 6वीं कक्षा में लिखी पहली चिट्ठी जो उन्होंने अपने दादाजी को लिखी।)

मेरी जिंदगी आजादी के नाम हो चुकी है…

साल 1923

पूज्य पिताजी,

नमस्ते।

मेरी ज़िंदगी, सबसे ऊंचे मकसद यानी आजादी-ए-हिंद के नाम हो चुकी है। इसलिए मेरी ज़िंदगी में आराम और ख्वाहिशों की चाह नहीं है। आपको याद होगा कि जब मैं छोटा था तो बापू जी ने मेरे यज्ञोपवीत के वक्त ऐलान किया था कि मुझे देश के काम के लिए दान कर दिया जाए। लिहाजा मैं उस वक्त की प्रतिज्ञा पूरी कर रहा हूं।

उम्मीद है आप मुझे माफ करेंगे।

आपका ताबेदार

भगत सिंह

पिता के नाम एक सख्त खत…

4 अक्तूबर, 1930

पूज्य पिताजी,

मुझे यह जानकर हैरानी हुई कि आपने मेरे बचाव-पक्ष के लिए स्पेशल ट्रिब्यूनल को एक आवेदन भेजा है। यह खबर इतनी यातनामय थी कि मैं इसे खामोशी से बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका। इस खबर ने मेरे भीतर की शांति भंग कर उथल-पुथल मचा दी है। मैं यह नहीं समझ सकता कि मौजूदा स्थितियों में और इस मामले पर आप किस तरह का आवेदन दे सकते हैं?

आपका बेटा होने के नाते मैं आपकी भावनाओं और इच्छाओं का पूरा सम्मान करता हूं, लेकिन इसके बावजूद मैं समझता हूं कि आपको मेरे साथ सलाह-मशविरा किए बिना ऐसे आवेदन देने का कोई अधिकार नहीं था। आप जानते हैं कि राजनैतिक क्षेत्र में मेरे विचार आपसे काफी अलग हैं। मैं आपकी सहमति या असहमति का ख्याल किए बिना हमेशा आजादी से काम करता रहा हूं।

मुझे यकीन है कि आपको यह बात याद होगी कि आप शुरू से ही मुझसे यह बात मनवा लेने की कोशिशें करते रहे हैं कि मैं अपना मुकदमा संजीदगी से लडूं और अपना बचाव ठीक से पेश करूं, लेकिन आपको यह भी मालूम है कि मैं हमेशा इसका विरोध करता रहा हूं। मैंने कभी भी अपना बचाव करने की इच्छा नहीं जताई और न ही मैंने कभी इस पर संजीदगी से गौर किया है।

आप जानते हैं कि हम एक निश्चित नीति के मुताबिक मुकदमा लड़ रहे हैं। मेरा हर कदम इस नीति, मेरे सिद्धांतों और हमारे कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक होना चाहिए। आज स्थितियां बिलकुल अलग हैं। लेकिन स्थितियां इससे कुछ और भी अलग होतीं तो भी मैं अंतिम व्यक्ति होता जो बचाव पेश करता। इस पूरे मुकदमे में मेरे सामने एक ही विचार था और वह यह कि हमारे खिलाफ जो संगीन आरोप लगाए गए हैं, बावूजद उनके हम पूरी तरह इस बारे में अवहेलना का बर्ताव करें। मेरा नज़रिया यह रहा है कि सभी राजनैतिक कार्यकर्ताओं को ऐसी स्थितियों में उपेक्षा दिखानी चाहिए और उनको भी जो कठोरतम सजा दी जाए, वह उन्हें हंसते-हंसते बर्दाश्त करनी चाहिए। इस पूरे मुकदमे के दौरान हमारी योजना इसी सिद्धांत के मुताबिक रही है। हम ऐसा करने में सफल हुए या नहीं, यह फैसला करना मेरा काम नहीं। हम खुदगर्जी को त्यागकर अपना काम कर रहे हैं।

वाइसराय ने लाहौर साजिश केस आर्डिनेंस जारी करते हुए इसके साथ जो बयान दिया था, उसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि साजिश के मुजरिम शांति-व्यवस्था को खत्म करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। इससे जो हालात पैदा हुए, उन्होंने हमें यह मौका दिया कि हम जनता के सामने यह बात पेश करें कि खुद देख लें कि शांति-व्यवस्था और कानून खत्म करने की कोशिशें हम कर रहे हैं या हमारे विरोधी? इस बात पर मतभेद हो सकते हैं। शायद आप भी उनमें से एक हों जो इस बात पर मतभेद रखते हैं। लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं कि आप मुझसे सलाह किए बिना मेरी ओर से ऐसे कदम उठाएं। मेरी ज़िंदगी इतनी कीमती नहीं जितनी कि आप सोचते हैं। कम से कम मेरे लिए तो इस जीवन की इतनी कीमत नहीं कि इसे सिद्धांतों को कुर्बान करके बचाया जाए। मेरे अलावा मेरे और साथी भी हैं जिनके मुकदमे इतने ही संगीन हैं जितना कि मेरा मुकदमा। हमने एक संयुक्त योजना अपनाई है और इस योजना पर हम अंतिम समय तक डटे रहेंगे। हमें इस बात की कोई परवाह नहीं कि हमें व्यक्तिगत रूप से इस बात के लिए क्या कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी।

पिताजी, मैं बहुत दुख का अनुभव कर रहा हूं। मुझे डर है कि आप पर दोषारोपण करते हुए या इससे बढ़कर आपके इस काम की निंदा करते हुए मैं कहीं सभ्यता की सीमाएं न लांघ जाऊं और मेरे शब्द ज्यादा सख्त न हों जाएं। लेकिन मैं साफ शब्दों में अपनी बात जरूर कहूंगा। अगर कोई दूसरा शख्स मुझसे ऐसा व्यवहार करता तो मैं इसे गद्दारी से कम न मानता, लेकिन आपके बारे में इतना ही कहूंगा कि यह एक कमजोरी है।

यह एक ऐसा समय था जब हम सबका इम्तिहान हो रहा था। मैं यह कहना चाहता हूं कि आप इस इम्तिहान में नाकाम रहे हैं। मैं जानता हूं कि आप भी इतने ही देशप्रेमी हैं, जितना कोई और व्यक्ति हो सकता है। मैं जानता हूं कि आपने अपनी पूरी ज़िंदगी भारत की आजादी के लिए लगा दी है, लेकिन इस अहम मोड़ पर आपने ऐसी कमजोरी दिखाई, यह बात मैं समझ नहीं सकता।

अंत में मैं आपसे, आपके दोस्तों और मेरे मुकदमे में दिलचस्पी लेनेवालों से यह कहना चाहता हूं कि मैं आपके इस कदम को नापसंद करता हूं। मैं आज भी अदालत में अपना कोई बचाव पेश करने के पक्ष में नहीं हूं। अगर अदालत हमारे कुछ साथियों की ओर से स्पष्टीकरण आदि के लिए पेश किए गए आवेदन को मंजूर कर लेती तो भी मैं कोई स्पष्टीकरण पेश नहीं करता।

भूख हड़ताल के दिनों में ट्रिब्यूनल को जो आवेदन-पत्र मैंने दिया था और उन दिनों में जो साक्षात्कार दिया था, उन्हें गलत अर्थों में समझा गया है और अखबारों में प्रकाशित कर दिया गया कि मैं स्पष्टीकरण पेश करना चाहता हूं। हालांकि मैं हमेशा स्पष्टीकरण पेश करने के विरोध में रहा। आज भी मेरी यही मान्यता है, जो उस वक्त थी। बोस्टर्ल जेल में बंदी मेरे साथी इस बात को मेरी ओर से गद्दारी और विश्वासघात ही समझ रहे होंगे। मुझे उनके सामने अपनी स्थिति स्पष्ट करने का मौका भी नहीं मिल सकेगा।

मैं चाहता हूं कि इस बारे में जो उलझनें पैदा हो गई हैं, उनके बारे में जनता को असलियत का पता चल जाए। इसलिए आपसे प्रार्थना करता हूं कि आप जल्द-से-जल्द यह चिट्ठी प्रकाशित कर दें।

आपका आज्ञाकारी

भगत सिंह

(साभार: ‘भगत सिंह और उनके साथियों के दस्तावेज’, राजकमल प्रकाशन)