By Sikh24 Editors – November 11, 2019

CHANDIGARH, Punjab—Although the Supreme Court of India has cited Guru Nanak Sahib’s visit to Ayodhya to favor the claims of Hindu community over the 2.77 acres disputed land of Babri Masjid but Sikh intellectuals don’t hold the same opinion as of Supreme Court’s judges. Notably, the Supreme Court judges have given reference to several Janam Sakhis to back their verdict in the favor of Hindus.

Speaking to Sikh24, Sikh intellectual Dr. Harpal Singh Pannu said that there is an illustration about Guru Nanak Sahib’s visit to Ayodhya in the Bhai Bale Wali Janam Sakhi but it has not been written anywhere that Guru Nanak Sahib went to Ram Mandir.

It is pertinent to note here that the authenticity of Bhai Bale Wali Janam Sakhi has always remained under questions and it has never been accepted by all the sections Sikh Panth.

Dr. Harpal Singh Pannu is currently serving as a Chair Professor of Guru Gobind Singh Chair at Central University Punjab (Bathinda).

Disagreeing with the lines written in the Supreme Court’s verdict that Guru Nanak Sahib went to Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Janam Bhumi, he said that Guru Nanak Sahib also went to several prominent cities like Banaras, Kashi, Mecca etc. and everywhere he taught the humanity to get rid of superstitions.

It is noteworthy here that the five member SC bench delivered its verdict in favor of Hindus by citing Guru Nanak Sahib’s visit to Ayodhya in 1510-11 while the Babri Masjid came into existence in 1528-29. Earlier, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had told the Supreme Court of India that the mosque was constructed on pre-existing structure which was not Islamic. However, the ASI also didn’t say that this structure matched to Hindu architecture.

“Janma Sakhies, which have been brought on the record contains a description of visit of Guru Nanak Devji to Ayodhya, where he had darshan of birthplace of Lord Ram. It is true that from the extracts of Janma Sakhies, which have been brought on the record, there is no material to identify the exact place of Ram Janma Bhumi but the visit of Guru Nanak Devji to Ayodhya for darshan of Janma Bhumi of Ram is an event, which depicted that pilgrims were visiting Ayodhya and were having darshan of Janma Bhumi even before 1528 A.D. The visit of Guru Nanak Devji in 1510-11 A.D. and to have darshan of Janma Bhumi of Lord Ram do support the faith and beliefs of the Hindus,” reads the point no. 71 of verdict’s addenda.