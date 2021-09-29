POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

THOOTHUKUDI: After an SC woman, who works as office assistant at Deputy Director (Health) office in Kovilpatti, alleged caste discrimination by the medical superintendent, a senior official has said the complaint was bogus.

C Ponmani, who has been working at the department for the last 11 years, had alleged that the superintendent, who belongs to a dominant caste, had been harassing her on caste lines. “He asks me what I had been doing when I return from the sanitary complex, and watches everything through CCTV. He denies me leave and forces me to work from 9 am to 9 pm every day.”

District Secretary of SC/ST Workers Association V Umaiyasamy, who had accompanied the victim, said at least 15 complaints have been lodged against the superintendent, who has been in the Deputy Director office for the past 26 years.

When contacted by TNIE, a senior official of the department claimed that Ponmani used to skip office often after money lenders, from whom she had allegedly borrowed several thousands of rupees, began to approach her at office.

“She has lodged this complaint since the superintendent scolded her for not maintaining decorum in the office. An enquiry report was already submitted on the office assistant’s complaint to the Collector,” he added.

Courtesy: New Indian Express