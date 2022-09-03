An exclusive interview with Revati Laul an independent journalist, filmmaker and the author of The Anatomy of Hate. Her book is the first-ever account of the perpetrators of the genocide against Muslims that took place in Gujarat, in 2002. She shares her experience as a social activist to heal the wounds of recurring episodes of horrific hate, and violence, which target people disadvantaged by caste, religious identity and gender in India. How India can strengthen the democratic process, the need to re-imagining social justice, and the new approaches required to fight against the atrocities of a majoritarian state.