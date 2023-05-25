Dongre Revaiah alias Revanth, whose widowed mother works as a cook in a government school, has bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination-2023.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Undeterred by challenging conditions and a tragedy that shook his family, Dongre Revaiah alias Revanth, whose widowed mother works as a cook in a government school, has bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination-2023 of which results were declared on Tuesday. He had earlier graduated from the IIT-Madras.

Hailing from Thunged village in Rebbena mandal, Revaiah lost his father Manohar to a disease when he was a child. He, however, excelled in academics and the Civil Services with the help of encouragement and support extended by his mother, Vistari Bai, who is a cook at a government school.

Revaiah, who hails from the dalit community, said he had prepared to appear for the civil services examination while working with a software company in Hyderabad. He resigned from the private job and gave special focus to the UPSC examination. He attributed his success to unwavering support of his mother and his own perseverance and dedication to his ambition.

Revaiah did his graduation in engineering from IIT Madras after pursuing Intermediate at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior College of Hyderabad. He schooled at TSWR School in Asifabad. He had primary education at Sri Saraswathi Shishu Mandir in Kagaznagar.

Meanwhile, Ajmeera Sanketh Kumar of Karnapet village in Dandepalli mandal in Mancherial bagged the 35th rank. He is the son of Premsingh Naik, an official of the Horticulture department.

